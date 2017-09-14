Watch: Sean Fitzpatrick giddy after meeting Joseph Parker: 'Like a kid in a candy shop'

Source:
All Blacks great Sean Fitzpatrick couldn't help himself when meeting Kiwi heavyweight Joseph Parker in London.
With Parker at Sky Sports UK to promote his upcoming fight with Hughie Fury, Fitzpatrick - who works as a rugby pundit for the network - got to come face-to-face with the undefeated Kiwi, unable to hide his delight.
"I'm like a kid in a candy shop!' Fitzpatrick told 1 NEWS.
"It's great to see New Zealanders on the map like this, it's wonderful."
