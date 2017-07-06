 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Lions Tour of NZ

America's Cup

Other Sport


Watch: Sea off central Auckland flooded with boats as yachties welcome Team NZ home during America's Cup victory parade

share

Source:

1 NEWS

Thousands braved the Auckland weather on land and sea today.
Source: 1 NEWS

Related

Americas Cup

Auckland

Team NZ

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

sport

01:13
1
The weather isn’t wiping the smile off anyone’s faces though!

Watch: Relive Team NZ America's Cup victory parade as thousands brave the rain to welcome our boys back in Auckland

02:37
2
The sailors were beaming as they unwound to the music on Auckland’s waterfront.

Watch: Team NZ show their musical chops by jumping on stage and rapping with David Dallas


00:44
3
Not even a bad weather forecast could dampen the mood of excited and proud Kiwis in Auckland’s CBD.

Official estimate puts Auckland's America's Cup victory parade crowd size at 80,000 people

04:45
4
Burling was in his element as he respectfully accepted the challenge.

Video: Maori warriors and kaikaranga welcome Peter Burling and Team NZ back to Aotearoa with wero, haka and karanga

01:22
5
The older gentleman really should have known better after Jack Sock threw his sweaty towel into the crowd.

Watch: 'The kid missed out!' – boy has treasured Wimbledon towel ripped from hands by boorish older fan

01:04
The TVNZ1 Breakfast Sport’s reporter had an absolute ball in the Auckland rain today.

Watch: A peck on Blair Tuke's cheek and more - Brodie Kane at her bubbly best during Team NZ victory parade

The TVNZ1 Breakfast Sport's presenter had an absolute ball in the Auckland rain today.

01:13
Amy Adams, apologising on behalf of the Government today said: "It is never too late to apologise, while we cannot ever erase the injustice".

Watch: The moment Amy Adams apologises on behalf of Government for convicting gay men for homosexual acts prior to 1986

"It is never too late to apologise, while we cannot ever erase the injustice" - Justice Minister.

00:10
Emirates Team New Zealand's Blair Tuke couldn't get enough of the celebrations on the streets of Auckland.

Raw: Blair Tuke's video reveals winning sailors' view of Team NZ America's Cup victory parade

Emirates Team New Zealand's Blair Tuke couldn't get enough of the celebrations on the streets of Auckland.

02:37
The sailors were beaming as they unwound to the music on Auckland’s waterfront.

Watch: Team NZ show their musical chops by jumping on stage and rapping with David Dallas

Blair Tuke, in particular, seemed to enjoy the chance to drop a few beats.


00:51
TVNZ weather presenter Dan Corbett with the latest update.

Pile on the blankets as rain hits the North and a cool frost visits the South

TVNZ weather presenter Dan Corbett with the latest update.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ