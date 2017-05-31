Watch: Ruthless Team New Zealand blitz home after inspired comeback against Artemis in grudge match

Team New Zealand have stormed home to win their only race of the fourth day of America's Cup qualification in Bermuda, defeating Swedish side Artemis by a whopping 1 minute 31 seconds.

After a shaky start that saw the Kiwis nosedive into Bermuda's Great Sound allowing Artemis to take a healthy lead, a determined Team New Zealand fought until the very end, eventually hitting the front, beating Sweden through the fifth gate.

Peter Burling and his crew then showed no mercy, not giving Artemis a sniff as they charged to the finish line to claim a mighty comeback victory.