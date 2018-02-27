 

Watch: Rousing haka welcomes teenage Winter Olympics heroes at Auckland Airport after double-bronze medal success

The New Zealand Winter Olympics team have been welcomed home this morning after touching down in Auckland.

Zoi Sadowski Synnott, Nico Porteous and the rest of the team touched down this morning.
The team was led by 16-year-old medallists Zoi Sadowski-Synnott and Nico Porteous through the arrival gate with New Zealand flags wrapped around them and their bronze medals on display.

Sadowski-Synnott made history when she broke New Zealand's 26-year Winter Olympics medal drought when she finished third in the ladies Big Air event last Thursday.

Porteous followed up two hours later with his own historic performance in the mens Free Ski Halfpipe final where he became the youngest ever Kiwi Olympic medallist and New Zealand's first male Winter Olympics medallist.

The pair, along with the rest of the team, were greeted by a haka and traditional hongi after making their way through the arrival gate.

