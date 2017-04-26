 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Other Sport


Watch: Romanian heavyweight giant swaggers into Auckland Airport ahead of title fight showdown with Joseph Parker

share

Source:

1 NEWS

Razvan Cojanu will be officially announced this afternoon as Joseph Parker's replacement fighter for the May 6 WBO world heavyweight title fight next month after the Kiwi boxer's promoters struck up a deal with him to fill Hughie Fury's gloves.

Razvan Cojanu is ranked no. 14 in the WBO and will take Hughie Fury’s place on May 6.
Source: Supplied

Parker's promoters, DUCO Events, will announce Cojanu as the replacement fighter at 2pm today in Auckland. He arrived this morning at Auckland Airport.

 

Razvan Cojanu takes a selfie after a recent sparring session with Joseph Parker.

Razvan Cojanu takes a selfie after a recent sparring session with Joseph Parker.

Source: Supplied

The hunt to find a respectable fighter this week came after WBO president Paco Valcarel tweeted on Sunday there would no title fight in Auckland.

ONN 1 News at 6 promo image

For more on this story, watch 1 NEWS at 6pm.

Source: 1 NEWS

The announcement was quickly followed by an apology from Fury's camp on Monday who cited a back injury as the reason behind their withdrawal from the fight at Spark Arena.

"He has suffered an injury to his lower back which has been a serious issue for the last three weeks that has left him unable to train to his full capacity," Team Fury said in a statement.

"Hughie is devastated by the injury which has temporarily halted his dream of fighting for the world heavyweight title - but the fight will be rescheduled and a new date will be announced shortly."

Razvan Cojanu is believed to be the preferred replacement after the withdrawal of Hughie Fury.
Source: Sport Muscel TV

That left Parker's promoters with a world title fight in under two weeks but only one man organised to be in the ring and while publicly boss David Higgins used some of that time to question Fury's injury, behind the scenes, the company was quickly looking to find a replacement fighter with respectable reputation.

Hughie Fury's father has claimed Team Parker tried to take the May 6 bout to England.
Source: 1 NEWS

"We are permitted to make a voluntary defence against a boxer ranked in the WBO top 15," Higgins said.

"We are not going to put anyone up unless they are solid and is a good opponent."

Cojanu is ranked 78th in the world and 14th by the WBO - making him eligible to fill in for the fight by the WBO's standards.

He recently posted pictures on social media with the WBO heavyweight champion after a sparring session at Parker's training in Las Vegas - pictures which have since been removed from his page.

Cojanu's record currently stands at 16 wins and two losses from his 18 professional fights, compared to Parker's 22-0.

Parker also received call outs from Dominic Breazeale, WBC heavyweight champion Deontay Wilder and even former champion Tyson Fury for the fight.

Parker, trainer Kevin Barry and Cojanu will all be present at this afternoon's announcement. 

Related

Joseph Parker

Boxing

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

sport

00:29
1
The Chilean star held his face in agony despite the ball not going anywhere near.

Watch: What are you doing? Alexis Sanchez goes down like he's been shot in the head – but replay leaves him humiliated


00:28
2
Cricket has new a new shot – a half sweep, half slog, much to the delight of the commentary team.

Video: Commentators lose it as Steve Smith invents new cricket shot called the 'swog' in IPL

00:54
3
Akira Ioane, Steven Luatua and Melani Nanai could be after a career switch if this is anything to go by.

Watch: 'You go here, I'll go there' - relaxed Blues stars Akira Ioane, Luatua show off sharp NFL moves at hit-out

00:29
4
Even Shardul Thakur of the Supergiants couldn’t find an excuse for this shocker.

Watch: Worst IPL ball - EVER? Bowler stares blankly at hands after effort 5-year-old would be embarrassed by

00:15
5
No crew members fell out of the boat, but it still served as a terrifying wake up call.

Watch: Team NZ brace for impact as boat powers into chaotic nosedive on Bermuda waters

00:45
A lobby group today presented the council with a petition against plans to cut funding.

'Love our libraries, save our librarians' - petition presented to Auckland Council over plan to cut funding

Members of the Love Our Libraries lobby group have this morning presented a petition to Auckland Council.


03:14
A Lower Hutt mum is doing her bit to make sure New Zealand isn't lagging behind the world when it comes to makeup.

Bringing New York Chic to the Heart of the Hutt

A Lower Hutt mum is doing her bit to make sure New Zealand isn't lagging behind the world when it comes to makeup.

01:39
Seven Sharp's Carolyn Robinson got to experience the new accommodation first hand.

Old grain silos get given a new lease on life in Christchurch

Seven Sharp's Carolyn Robinson got to experience the new accommodation first hand.

Married couple of 69 years die minutes after each other while holding hands

"The ultimate in chivalry — so he could go to heaven and open the door for her."

01:45
The app could be a timely solution for those looking for accommodation during big events such as the upcoming Lions tour.

The Airbnb of campervan holidays – new app pairs motorhomes travellers with property owners

The app could be a timely solution for those looking for accommodation during big events such as the upcoming Lions tour.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ