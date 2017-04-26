Watch: Romanian heavyweight giant swaggers into Auckland Airport ahead of title fight showdown with Joseph Parker

Razvan Cojanu will be officially announced this afternoon as Joseph Parker's replacement fighter for the May 6 WBO world heavyweight title fight next month after the Kiwi boxer's promoters struck up a deal with him to fill Hughie Fury's gloves.

Parker's promoters, DUCO Events, will announce Cojanu as the replacement fighter at 2pm today in Auckland. He arrived this morning at Auckland Airport.

Razvan Cojanu takes a selfie after a recent sparring session with Joseph Parker. Source: Supplied

The hunt to find a respectable fighter this week came after WBO president Paco Valcarel tweeted on Sunday there would no title fight in Auckland.

The announcement was quickly followed by an apology from Fury's camp on Monday who cited a back injury as the reason behind their withdrawal from the fight at Spark Arena.

"He has suffered an injury to his lower back which has been a serious issue for the last three weeks that has left him unable to train to his full capacity," Team Fury said in a statement.

"Hughie is devastated by the injury which has temporarily halted his dream of fighting for the world heavyweight title - but the fight will be rescheduled and a new date will be announced shortly."

That left Parker's promoters with a world title fight in under two weeks but only one man organised to be in the ring and while publicly boss David Higgins used some of that time to question Fury's injury, behind the scenes, the company was quickly looking to find a replacement fighter with respectable reputation.

"We are permitted to make a voluntary defence against a boxer ranked in the WBO top 15," Higgins said.

"We are not going to put anyone up unless they are solid and is a good opponent."

Cojanu is ranked 78th in the world and 14th by the WBO - making him eligible to fill in for the fight by the WBO's standards.

He recently posted pictures on social media with the WBO heavyweight champion after a sparring session at Parker's training in Las Vegas - pictures which have since been removed from his page.

Cojanu's record currently stands at 16 wins and two losses from his 18 professional fights, compared to Parker's 22-0.



Parker also received call outs from Dominic Breazeale, WBC heavyweight champion Deontay Wilder and even former champion Tyson Fury for the fight.