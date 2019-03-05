Watch: Robbie Manson celebrates beating Kiwi single sculls rival Mahe Drysdale with cold Lion Red beer on Lake Karapiro

Robbie Manson has taken another serious step towards claiming the single sculls seat for the Tokyo Olympics after beating rival Mahe Drysdale.

Manson and Drysdale squared off on Lake Karapiro this morning in the final selection trial for this year's international season with Manson coming out on top by two boat lengths.

It continues a dominant run of wins for Manson, who also beat Drsydale at the New Zealand Rowing Championships at Lake Ruataniwha last month.

"It was a good race, I feel like I was going a bit better than at nationals," Manson told 1 NEWS after this morning's race.

"This was the race that always mattered... there was a lot more riding on this."

The win means the 29-year-old will likely man the single sculls seat at this year's World Championships in Austria, ahead of next year's Olympic Games. Manson has held the role for New Zealand at the past two world championships but has failed to secure a medal on both occasions.

Manson was greeted by a friend and a cold beer after the race as he rowed in to shore.

"One of my mates brought it down at the end and we had a little celebration."

"I don't know if I'm allowed to do that but it's happened anyway!"