Watch: ROBBED! Team NZ leads down leg four, then wind vanishes leaving boats stuck in bizarre scenes

It was not like anything we've seen. But as time ticked down, there was nothing either crew could do.
Source: SKY

Americas Cup

00:30
1
LIVE: Wind picks up over seven knots, Team NZ poised to take on Artemis in decisive race seven

00:23
2
The All Blacks' newest recruit is pushing for a spot in the side for Test series against the Lions.

Watch: Hulking All Black Ngani Laumape put himself through gruelling chin-ups routine


00:30
3
Video: ROBBED! Team NZ leads down leg four, then wind vanishes leaving boats stuck in bizarre scenes

00:34
4
Southern Steel netball players were thought to be caught up in the crash in Christchurch today.

New video shows vehicle lying on its side and people huddled on roadside after crash involving Southern Steel netball team

03:45
5
Rugby-mad teen Lucy Cahill was told she’s too young for seniors rugby and too old to play against the boys at club level.

Rugby mad teenage girls have nowhere to play until Canterbury Rugby fronts up with new initiative

00:30
LIVE: Wind picks up over seven knots, Team NZ poised to take on Artemis in decisive race seven

1 NEWS NOW brings you live coverage of the 35th America's Cup from Bermuda's Great Sound.

01:51
Autism New Zealand is asking for more government funding so it can have more impact nationwide.

Employment programme changing lives of Kiwis with Autism

Autism New Zealand is asking for more government funding so it can have more impact nationwide.

02:09
The Prime Minister has blasted the Labour Party's plan to dramatically cut migrant numbers, saying IT, construction and other industries will suffer.

Bill English slams Labour's likely migration cut as likely to choke growth

The Prime Minister says industries like IT and construction would suffer from a lack of workers.

00:51

Watch: Intrepid Jack Tame does his bit for food waste by eating the head of a lamb

Jack said he felt like a salad for his next meal after trying a lamb's head in Istanbul

00:47
Peter Burling owned his mistake in the final race of the day at the America's Cup challenger series in Bermuda today.

Watch: 'I think we owe supporters some beers' - Burling takes the blame for error that let Artemis almost rip win from Team NZ in nail-biting finish

"It was definitely my stuff up," said Burling.


 
