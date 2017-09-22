 

Watch: The rise and rise of trash talk - From Mayweather v McGregor to Parker v Fury

Trash talk has been part of the spectacle of international boxing for decades.

Boxing

The rugby powerhouse are second from bottom of the cup premiership.

'Are we concerned? Of course we are' – Steve Hansen worried about Auckland's abysmal Mitre 10 Cup form

00:32
2
David Havilis during Crusaders training at Rugby Park, Christchurch, New Zealand, 29 May 2017.Copyright photo: John Davidson / www.photosport.nz

'He's a confident young man' – Steve Hansen talks up David Havili ahead of possible All Blacks debut

00:57
3
Parker said the British fighter took a big gulp when they faced off at today's press conference.

Watch: 'You can see fear in his eyes' - Joseph Parker full of confidence after drawn out staredown with Hughie Fury

03:31
4
Watch: The rise and rise of trash talk - From Mayweather v McGregor to Parker v Fury

00:25
5
The governing body is aiming to break down stereotypes within the game.

NZ Rugby: 'Only a matter of time' before first LGBT All Black

03:31
Watch: The rise and rise of trash talk - From Mayweather v McGregor to Parker v Fury

01:37
1 NEWS political editor says English and Ardern probably want to prepare more than just win and lose speeches.

Watch: Corin Dann - election night shaping up to be a cliff-hanger and special votes could have a 'big impact'

00:24
The first-five will travel to Argentina after Lima Sopoaga's withdrawal from the squad.

Beauden Barrett jokes All Blacks resting 'too good to be true' after emergency Argentina call up

00:31
Simran Kaur said she was trapped in her house as the chaos unfolded around her.

Watch: 'It was really horrible for me' – witness describes dramatic end to South Auckland police pursuit involving five teens

01:57
Police say it's a miracle no one was killed after the incident in the city's south.

Raw video: Stolen car with young teens inside driven the wrong way up Auckland motorway

