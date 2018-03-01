Watch: Richie McCaw snapped in preparation for Godzone race by wife Gemma

Former All Blacks captain Richie McCaw was snapped by wife Gemma, as he competes in this year's Godzone Adventure Race.

The multisport race, which sees teams of four have to trek, mountain bike and kayak across some of New Zealand’s toughest terrain, begins today - with McCaw taking part for another year.

Racing for PWC, McCaw's team coincidentally will be competing as team number seven, seeing him wear the same number that he donned for 148 Test matches as an All Black.

The race is expected to last for around four days of intense competition, with teams having to cover over 500km en route to the finish line.

GODZone Chapter 7 1st – 10th March 2018