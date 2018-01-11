 

Watch reporter's priceless reaction as hay truck ploughs through inflatable finish line during Aussie cycling race

A truck transporting hay ploughed through the finish/start line during the Tour Down Under cycling race in Adelaide yesterday.

ABC reporter Sarah Hancock was doing a piece to camera before the truck interrupted her news report.
As women cyclists completed stage one, a truck carrying hay crashed and took out the inflatable start/finish line.

The truck dragged the inflatable start/finish line some distance down the road before coming to a stop.

ABC reporter Sarah Hancock and cameraman Haidarr Jones were in the middle of recording when the unexpected incident happened.

ABC reporter Sarah Hancock was doing a piece to camera before the truck interrupted her news report.

