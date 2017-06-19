Watch: Reporter slices Jimmy Spithill to pieces over Peter Burling's success: 'Most of us are shell-shocked with how dominant Team NZ's been'

Oracle skipper Jimmy Spithill's wounds have been torn open for the world's media to see after slipping to 3-0 down against Team New Zealand in their defence of the America's Cup.

At the post race press conference in Bermuda today a CNN reporter highlighted Team New Zealand's dominance so far in the final's series, laying the facts out for a stunned Spithill.

"Most of us who've been watching for the last two days, and covering the build-up to the cup for the last three years, are almost shell-shocked by just how dominant Team New Zealand are here in the final," the reporter said.

Spithill was insistent though that his side can come back in the same manner they did in the 2013 America's Cup in San Francisco four years ago.

"We've shown that we can respond, and that's exactly what we're going to do."

"They're a strong group, but having said that, we've got a strong group as well."