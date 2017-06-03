Watch: Relentless Team NZ pull off commanding win and end Team France's America's Cup campaign

Team New Zealand made it two from two, beating Team France comprehensively on day seven of the America's Cup qualifier on the Great Sound in Bermuda today.

Team France are now out of the competition finishing four minutes and six seconds behind Team New Zealand.

Team New Zealand’s helmsman Peter Burling and his crew are now on top of the Louis Vuitton ladder after Oracle suffered their second loss of the America's Cup qualifier against Artemis Racing this morning.

New Zealand leapfrog Team USA in the standings with eight points, with Oracle only on seven points after their loss to the Swedish syndicate.