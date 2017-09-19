 

Watch: 'It reflects on our team' - Joseph Parker tells 1 NEWS he's embarrassed by David Higgins' bizarre press conference rant

Kiwi heavyweight Joseph Parker says he's at a loss for words to explain the actions of his Duco Events boss David Higgins, after the promoter's bizarre outburst in a pre-fight press conference in London this morning.

Duco Events boss David Higgins stole the show at this morning's press conference.
Higgins became involved in a heated spat with Peter Fury, the father and trainer of Parker's opponent Hughie, after arriving late, before launching into a tirade against the Fury camp.

Duco Events' David Higgins was escorted away from his fighter's press conference.
He was eventually escorted by security from the room.

Speaking to 1 NEWS' Emma Keeling afterwards, Parker said the actions of his promoter reflected badly on his team.

"He's not usually like that," Parker said.

The two fighters will meet in the ring on September 24 in Manchester.
"I'm not quite sure why he did that this morning.

"It reflects on our team."

Higgins is under pressure over the poorly promoted fight which has seen just 5000 seats sold in Manchester Arena's 21,000 seat stadium.

In addition, the fight has not been picked up by pay-per-view TV in the UK and will only be shown on YouTube.

The Kiwi heavyweight is confident going into his WBO title defence in Manchester.
He's also irate at a British referee being appointed to handle the fight.

"Neutral referee, neutral referee," Higgins yelled at the Fury camp before being escorted away by security.

Peter Fury, responded in an expletive-laden rant.

"Who gives a f*** about you anyway? Take the f****** line," Fury yelled.

"Who gives a f*** about you or your f****** bodyguards? We come from the street, f*** off d***head, squealing like a pig. You don't belong in fighting circles, let the men fight, f****** dummy!

Fury, 23, will take on the Kiwi heavyweight for the WBO belt on September 24 in Manchester.
The fight, between Parker and Hughie Fury is scheduled for Sunday morning (NZT) after 9am.

Joseph Parker

