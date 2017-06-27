 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Lions Tour of NZ

America's Cup

Other Sport


Watch: Raw emotion pours out of Peter Burling moments after Cup win as he explains what it means

share

Source:

1 NEWS

Having steered Team New Zealand to a famous America's Cup triumph, helmsman Peter Burling has finally showed a glimpse of emotion after winning sport's oldest trophy.

The 26-year-old helmsman’s immediate reaction on the boat spoke volumes, after winning the America’s Cup.
Source: Twitter/EmiratesTeamNZ

Throughout the 35th America's Cup, Burling has largely kept his cool under pressure as his side overcame the odds to defeat holders Oracle 7-1 in the finals series.

However, that all changed after the final race.

"We're just blown away!' - Burling exclaimed.

"It's been the goal to come here, to try and win these eight races."

"To be able to do this and bring the cup home to New Zealand means the absolute world to us."

Related

Sailing

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

sport

00:25
1
In a great show of sportsmanship, the teams mingled after a tough campaign.

Watch: Vanquished Oracle arrive at Team NZ's base with beers in hand in huge gesture of respect

00:42
2
It's unbridled joy, laughing and good times as Team NZ and their supporters let their hair down as celebrations kick in.

Watch: Inside Team NZ's epic victory party! Blair Tuke and co in hilarious beer challenge as hundreds cheer them on

3
1 NEWS

Look who just visited the Team NZ base

00:46
4
After being the only remaining crew member, a grinning Ashby says he will remember this moment for the "absolute" rest of his life.

America's Cup recap: 'It's a hell of a lot nicer... than coming second' - Glenn Ashby recalls devastating 2013 loss and today's fairytale comeback

00:30
5
Team NZ beat back all the odds to claim a historic and unlikely America's Cup win. This was the moment it happened.

They did it! The moment of utter jubilation as Team NZ crosses the finish to win the 35th America's Cup

01:06
Emirates Team New Zealand CEO Grant Dalton reflects on the boat’s ongoing crisis that started in their final challenger match.

Watch: 'Pretty serious structural issues' - Grant Dalton reveals Team NZ won the America's Cup with a broken boat

"Every time we do a tack or a gybe or whatever, I've just been going 'hold on, hold on' and they have."

00:42
It's unbridled joy, laughing and good times as Team NZ and their supporters let their hair down as celebrations kick in.

Watch: Inside Team NZ's epic victory party! Blair Tuke and co in hilarious beer challenge as hundreds cheer them on

It's unbridled joy, laughing and good times as Team NZ and their supporters let their hair down.

00:31
Josh Junior's family are celebrating with confetti and champagne in Wellington.

'I can't believe we won' - family hears from ecstatic America's Cup sailor

Josh Junior's family are celebrating with confetti and champagne in Wellington

00:33
New Zealand's voice of the America's Cup couldn't have summed up Emirates Team NZ's win better.

Peter Montgomery's crowning words: 'Once again the America's Cup is New Zealand's Cup'

The radio broadcaster, famous for his line when Team NZ first won against America in San Diego 22-years-ago, has done it again.

00:59
A famous old name from the past will be involved in the next America's Cup.

We have a challenger! Luna Rossa announced to take on Team New Zealand as challenger of record

A famous old name from the past will be involved in the next America's Cup.



 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ