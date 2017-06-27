Watch: Raw emotion pours out of Peter Burling moments after Cup win as he explains what it means

Having steered Team New Zealand to a famous America's Cup triumph, helmsman Peter Burling has finally showed a glimpse of emotion after winning sport's oldest trophy.

Throughout the 35th America's Cup, Burling has largely kept his cool under pressure as his side overcame the odds to defeat holders Oracle 7-1 in the finals series.

However, that all changed after the final race.

"We're just blown away!' - Burling exclaimed.

"It's been the goal to come here, to try and win these eight races."