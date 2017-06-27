 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Lions Tour of NZ

America's Cup

Other Sport


Watch: 'I probably shouldn't say this' - Spithill awkwardly lets slip that the America's Cup is more important than his own family

share

Source:

1 NEWS

Oracle's skipper Jimmy Spithill opened up after today's America's Cup defeat to Team New Zealand saying, "I think about the America's Cup more than my family."

Jimmy Spithill discloses his "embarrassing" obsession with the Cup.
Source: 1 NEWS

The overly competitive Aussie skipper apologised to his family for admitting how much he loves the America's Cup. 

"I love this game, I mean I probably shouldn’t say this but it’s a little bit embarrassing but I think more about the America’s Cup than my family, sorry honey," said Spithill.

"It really is an obsession, it's one of those things that once you've, if you're fortunate enough when you are in a great team and you get to hoist that cup up, the feeling is indescribable.

When answering questions about a possible nationality rule, the Oracle skipper couldn't resist a sly comment about TNZ skipper and fellow Aussie Glenn Ashby.
Source: 1 NEWS

"It's an amazing thing."

Spithill gave his side a glimmer of hope on Sunday, notching up his side's first win in the finals against Team New Zealand.

"Every day all I have done is just try to put everything into getting the result," he said.

But Team New Zealand's innovation of cycle stations on their vessel proved to be a key part in the Kiwi syndicate's success on the Great Sound. 

"I have to be candid that a stronger team beat us and it is as simple as that."

Team New Zealand thumped the American syndicate 7-1 in the America's Cup finals series.

The Oracle skipper looked beaten as he spoke of his regard for the New Zealand champions.
Source: 1 NEWS

Related

Americas Cup

Team NZ

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

sport

00:46
1
After being the only remaining crew member, a grinning Ashby says he will remember this moment for the "absolute" rest of his life.

America's Cup LIVE: 'It's a hell of a lot nicer... than coming second' - Glenn Ashby recalls devastating 2013 loss and today's fairytale comeback

00:30
2
Team NZ beat back all the odds to claim a historic and unlikely America's Cup win. This was the moment it happened.

They did it! The moment of utter jubilation as Team NZ crosses the finish to win the 35th America's Cup

00:20
3
Dalton couldn't resist making a wee joke at his great rival's expense at Team New Zealand's victory presser today.

Watch: 'I'll call him back' - Grant Dalton burns bitter rival Sir Russell Coutts after phone rings in victory press conference

00:39
4
When answering questions about a possible nationality rule, the Oracle skipper couldn't resist a sly comment about TNZ skipper and fellow Aussie Glenn Ashby.

Video: 'Another Aussie skipper just won the America's Cup' - Spithill lands one last jab at TNZ after crushing defeat

00:30
5
Team NZ beat back all the odds to claim a historic and unlikely America's Cup win. This was the moment it happened.

They did it! The moment of utter jubilation as Team NZ crosses the finish to win the 35th America’s Cup

00:33
New Zealand's voice of the America's Cup couldn't have summed up Emirates Team NZ's win better.

Peter Montgomery's crowning words: 'Once again the America's Cup is New Zealand's Cup'

The radio broadcaster, famous for his line when Team NZ first won against America in San Diego 22-years-ago, has done it again.

00:59
A famous old name from the past will be involved in the next America's Cup.

We have a challenger! Luna Rossa announced to take on Team New Zealand as challenger of record

A famous old name from the past will be involved in the next America's Cup.


00:37

'This is for Peter Blake' – Auckland Mayor Phil Goff pays tribute to legendary Kiwi sailor as Team NZ win America's Cup

Amid the celebrations, Phil Goff spared a thought for the late, great Sir Peter Blake.


00:23
The pair were surrounded by hundreds of fans at the Royal NZ Yacht Squadron.

Watch: 'We have absolutely wiped the floor with Jimmy Spithill' - Brodie & Hilary lose the plot as Team NZ does the unthinkable

The pair were surrounded by hundreds of fans at the Royal NZ Yacht Squadron.


00:46
After being the only remaining crew member, a grinning Ashby says he will remember this moment for the "absolute" rest of his life.

America's Cup LIVE: 'It's a hell of a lot nicer... than coming second' - Glenn Ashby recalls devastating 2013 loss and today's fairytale comeback

1 NEWS NOW brings you live coverage of the 35th America's Cup from Bermuda's Great Sound.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ