Watch: 'I probably shouldn't say this' - Spithill awkwardly lets slip that the America's Cup is more important than his own family

Oracle's skipper Jimmy Spithill opened up after today's America's Cup defeat to Team New Zealand saying, "I think about the America's Cup more than my family."

The overly competitive Aussie skipper apologised to his family for admitting how much he loves the America's Cup.

"I love this game, I mean I probably shouldn’t say this but it’s a little bit embarrassing but I think more about the America’s Cup than my family, sorry honey," said Spithill.

"It really is an obsession, it's one of those things that once you've, if you're fortunate enough when you are in a great team and you get to hoist that cup up, the feeling is indescribable.

"It's an amazing thing."

Spithill gave his side a glimmer of hope on Sunday, notching up his side's first win in the finals against Team New Zealand.

"Every day all I have done is just try to put everything into getting the result," he said.

But Team New Zealand's innovation of cycle stations on their vessel proved to be a key part in the Kiwi syndicate's success on the Great Sound.

"I have to be candid that a stronger team beat us and it is as simple as that."