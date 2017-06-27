Watch: 'Pretty serious structural issues' - Grant Dalton reveals Team NZ won the America's Cup with a broken boat

As it turns out the sense of relief much of Team New Zealand were feeling after their America's Cup victory today wasn't necessarily about their comeback from 2011's humiliating defeat.

It was rather the fact that their challenge could have ended in disaster, after their boat suffered irreparable damage.

Emirates Team New Zealand lost control of their boat during the challenger semifinals against British entry Ben Ainslie Racing, but were able to recover with the help of postponement of racing the next day.

Today Emirates Team NZ chief executive Grant Dalton reflected on a different crisis that had been affecting their boat since their Challenger final race again Artemis Racing.

"What I can tell you now, as a result of that day, we found some pretty serious structural issues with the daggerboards, because they had been taken so far out of range that they were basically letting go," he told yachting commentators Martin Tasker and Peter Lester.

"We lived with this now since that day, or since we found it, and they've been tested every night with ultrasound - the guy's basically living here, doing it every night- and it's been growing.

"So every time we do a tack or a gybe or whatever, I've just been going 'hold on, hold on' and they have."

Blair Tuke, the team's trimmer also confirmed the issues with the boat's foils, but had a positive outlook on the potential crisis.

"You've got to sail the boats to the absolute max and if you don't, you're not going to win," he said.

"For me, one of the best days of the whole campaign was that day against Artemis, when we were completely out of range and there was a massive chance we would break those boards on that day.