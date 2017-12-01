Watch: Preparing for Parker? Ripped Anthony Joshua shows off gruelling workout

 

Undefeated British heavyweight Anthony Joshua has shown that he's in preparation mode for a possible title unification showdown with Kiwi Joseph Parker, posting a video of his colossal exercise routine.

The unbeaten Brit is putting in the hard yards ahead of a possible title unification fight.
Source: Twitter/Anthony Joshua

Joshua, 28, is believed to be seeking a unification bout with WBO champion Parker, putting his WBA and IBF titles on the line in a winner-take-all showdown.

In a video posted to Twitter, Joshua can be seen giving his core a heavy working over, before hitting the rowing machine for a bit of cardio.

Joshua is undefeated from his 20 fights, with all of his victories coming via knockout.

