Watch: Preparing for Parker? Ripped Anthony Joshua shows off gruelling workout

Undefeated British heavyweight Anthony Joshua has shown that he's in preparation mode for a possible title unification showdown with Kiwi Joseph Parker, posting a video of his colossal exercise routine.

Joshua, 28, is believed to be seeking a unification bout with WBO champion Parker, putting his WBA and IBF titles on the line in a winner-take-all showdown.

In a video posted to Twitter, Joshua can be seen giving his core a heavy working over, before hitting the rowing machine for a bit of cardio.