Watch: Poker-faced Peter Burling cracks rare smile and delights Jimmy Spithill with response to Kiwi reporter's probing question

A chirpy Peter Burling had the media at the post America's Cup racing press conference in stitches today and his comment earned a rare smile from rival Jimmy Spithill in the process.

After Oracle skipper Spithill stated that it was good news that his team are only one point down, Team NZ skipper Burling was asked by a New Zealand journalist what the good news for Team New Zealand was?

"I suppose that we're one up," Burling retorted wryly.

Laughter abounded from the press room, with Spithill himself smiling at Burling's comment.