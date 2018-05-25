 

Watch: Photographer under fire for making sleazy comment towards female UFC fighter during shoot

A UFC photographer has come under fire on social media for comments he made during a recent photo shoot with a female fighter.

Mike Roach might want to reflect on his choice of words after this incident with Tatiana Suarez.
Mike Roach instructed Tatiana Suarez on how to pose during the shoot, at one point telling her to cross her arms and keep her fists down.

"That way we can still see UFC, can still see your assets a little bit."

The comment was met with mixed reactions online where some believed Roach was talking about the 27-year-old's breasts being her assets while others say he was talking about her muscles.

"Wow ... Can't believe that was said aloud," one user wrote.

"Misogyny thinly disguised as a UFC photographer," wrote another.

But fellow photographers were quick to jump to Roach's defence, saying he handled himself with professionalism.

"The photographer is doing his job pretty well, he gives her direction so her muscles (assets) show and makes sure the UFC logo is there, don’t accuse this guy, when to me it seems like a very good job," one Twitter use said.

"As a fellow photographer we instruct our subjects very carefully. This guy is a gentleman, soft-spoken and professional. He knows & does his job very well."

Suarez has yet to comment on the situation.

After the shoot, she went on to beat Alexa Frasso at UFC Chile last weekend to improve to 6-0 as a strawweight fighter.

