Watch: Peter Burling masterclass blows Ben Ainslie out of the water to clinch spot in challenger final

Team New Zealand are through to the America's Cup challenger series final after defeating Ben Ainslie Racing twice in Bermuda today.

After an earlier defeat, Burling and Co. needed their A-game in today's final race. And they delivered.
Peter Burling and his teammates were first out the blocks, making the best start of the day in their final race, leading their British rivals by eight seconds around the first marker.

The Kiwis never looked in trouble and went on to beat BAR by 46 seconds.

After a disastrous crash on Wednesday Team New Zealand recovered by winning two out of their three races today to take a 5-2 semi-final victory. 

Peter Burling and Co. were 500 metres behind at gate one. Then they showed their true class.
Source: SKY

