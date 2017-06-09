Watch: Peter Burling delivers masterclass to blow Ben Ainslie out of the water and clinch spot in challenger final!

Breaking News
LIVE: Watch Peter Burling's perfect race to book NZ's place in Louis Vuitton challenger final!
Team New Zealand are through to the America's Cup challenger series final after defeating Ben Ainslie Racing twice in Bermuda today.
Peter Burling and his teammates were first out the blocks, making the best start of the day in their final race, leading their British rivals by eight seconds around the first marker.
The Kiwis never looked in trouble and went on to beat BAR by 46 seconds.
After a disastrous crash on Wednesday Team New Zealand recovered by winning two out of their three races today to take a 5-2 semi-final victory.
