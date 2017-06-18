Watch: Perfect start! Team New Zealand blow out Oracle in crushing America's Cup race one victory

Team New Zealand have stormed to a resounding first up win against Oracle Team USA in the America's Cup in Bermuda.

The Kiwis led from start to finish in a dominant showing from helmsman Peter Burling, after cup holders Oracle were handed a penalty on the starting line.

From there, Team New Zealand didn't relent, racing home to seal an emphatic 30 second win to get their campaign to reclaim sport's oldest trophy underway in dominant style.