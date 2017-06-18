 

Watch: Perfect start! Team New Zealand blow out Oracle in crushing America's Cup race one victory

Team New Zealand have stormed to a resounding first up win against Oracle Team USA in the America's Cup in Bermuda.

The Kiwis got their quest for the America's Cup underway in style, beating Team USA by 30 seconds.
The Kiwis led from start to finish in a dominant showing from helmsman Peter Burling, after cup holders Oracle were handed a penalty on the starting line.

From there, Team New Zealand didn't relent, racing home to seal an emphatic 30 second win to get their campaign to reclaim sport's oldest trophy underway in dominant style.

The victory means Team New Zealand need seven more wins to bring the Auld Mug home with the match now tied at 0-0 (match started at -1 to 0 to Oracle thanks to their round robin win in the Louis Vuitton.)

Americas Cup

