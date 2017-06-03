Watch: Perfect start! Classy Team New Zealand boost past Dean Barker's Team Japan

Team New Zealand made a perfect start against Team Japan, hitting the start line at 30 knots with their speed increasing in their first race on day seven of the America's Cup in Bermuda today.

It looked as though Peter Burling and his crew had jumped the gun, but they timed their run superbly.

Once in front Team NZ did not let up and gave Team Japan no chance of getting back into the race.

Team Japan finished 51 seconds behind Team New Zealand, throughout the race Burling and his team looked super slick.

Rounding the markers with ease and hitting speeds of 38-42 knots around the course.