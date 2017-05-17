 

Watch: Pedal power! Cheeky Oracle caught on video testing out Team NZ's bike grinding design

Vision has surfaced today of Oracle Team USA implementing their new bike station while on the waters of the Great Sound in Bermuda.

New video has emerged of Oracle implementing Team NZ’s design of a bike grinding station.
The video shows the American team using two hand grinders and one bike station on their vessel.

Team New Zealand were the only team to use bike stations to replace hand pedal grinders on their AC50 boat when the teams arrived in Bermuda.

They announced their new design in February, saying the move was essential in allowing the crew to create more energy through leg power.

1 NEWS today gained exclusive access to see what could provide Team NZ with a critical edge in the America’s Cup.

Sail-World website reported last week that the America's Cup defenders Oracle had installed one bike station with hand grinders to their boat.

The Oracle video emerged as Team NZ were forced into repairs after being hit by the British BAR team in a pre-start manoeuvre gone wrong.

The front of the Ben Ainslie Racing boat smacks into Team NZ's on the Great Sound in Bermuda.
The Louis Vuitton America's Cup challenger series begins next Saturday morning, May 27.

