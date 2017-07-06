 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Lions Tour of NZ

America's Cup

Other Sport


Watch: A peck on Blair Tuke’s cheek and more - Brodie Kane at her bubbly best during Team NZ victory parade

share

Source:

1 NEWS

The TVNZ1 Breakfast Sport’s reporter had an absolute ball in the Auckland rain today.
Source: 1 NEWS

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

sport

01:13
1
The weather isn’t wiping the smile off anyone’s faces though!

Watch: Relive Team NZ America's Cup victory parade as thousands brave the rain to welcome our boys back in Auckland

02:37
2
The sailors were beaming as they unwound to the music on Auckland’s waterfront.

Watch: Team NZ show their musical chops by jumping on stage and rapping with David Dallas


04:45
3
Burling was in his element as he respectfully accepted the challenge.

Video: Maori warriors and kaikaranga welcome Peter Burling and Team NZ back to Aotearoa with wero, haka and karanga

00:50
4
The veteran loose forward said the All Blacks have "dumped" the incident and moved on.

Sean Fitzpatrick claims 'a couple of light scuffles' at All Blacks training ahead of Lions decider

00:46
5
The Team NZ helmsman is shocked by how many New Zealanders have braved the Auckland winter.

'We had no idea it was this big' – Peter Burling 'blown away' by America's Cup victory parade turnout

00:10
Emirates Team New Zealand's Blair Tuke couldn't get enough of the celebrations on the streets of Auckland.

Raw: Blair Tuke's video reveals winning sailors' view of Team NZ America's Cup victory parade

Emirates Team New Zealand's Blair Tuke couldn't get enough of the celebrations on the streets of Auckland.

02:37
The sailors were beaming as they unwound to the music on Auckland’s waterfront.

Watch: Team NZ show their musical chops by jumping on stage and rapping with David Dallas

Blair Tuke, in particular, seemed to enjoy the chance to drop a few beats.


00:51
TVNZ weather presenter Dan Corbett with the latest update.

Pile on the blankets as rain hits the North and a cool frost visits the South

TVNZ weather presenter Dan Corbett with the latest update.

01:13
The weather isn’t wiping the smile off anyone’s faces though!

Watch: Relive Team NZ America's Cup victory parade as thousands brave the rain to welcome our boys back in Auckland

Relive 1 NEWS NOW's live coverage of the Emirates Team New Zealand America's Cup parade in Auckland.

00:50
The party's transport spokeswoman Julie Anne Genter says the project is of "national significance" and should be funded through the transport budget.

'Not technically impossible' – Greens say Auckland Airport light rail link can be built for next America's Cup

If elected, the Green Party want to have the rail link finished by 2021.



 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ