Watch: Paul Gallen unloads deadly uppercut on Kiwi boxer's head to finish bout in emphatic knockout fashion

Former Australian Rugby League captain Paul Gallen has again called out Sonny Bill Williams, having won the seventh fight of his boxing career.

Gallen defeated Ryan Carr-Ketu by knockout in the fourth round on Friday night at Southern Cross Group Stadium in Cronulla.

Having called out the superstar in the past, Gallen again echoed his desire to fight Williams.

"I'm going back to footy now, I've got two weeks off and then I've got a big season ahead of me," Gallen said after the fight.

"We want to do it (a fight with Williams), everyone wants to see it so let's make it happen."

Gallen has attempted to call out Williams on numerous occasions in the past, however the currently injured All Black is yet to respond.

Williams professional record sits at 6-0, yet he has not fought in a competitive bout since 2013.