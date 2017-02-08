Watch: Patriots fans go bonkers for legendary quarterback Tom Brady after epic Super Bowl comeback

Snowflakes, raindrops and sticky confetti didn't dampen the mood at Boston's Super Bowl parade for the New England Patriots today.

Owner Robert Kraft, MVP quarterback Tom Brady, backup quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo and other players leaned over the sides of World War II-era amphibious duck boats they were on to wave at the wildly cheering crowd of several hundred thousand fans.

Players waved some of the five Lombardi trophies the Patriots won — the latest on Monday after a dramatic 34-28 comeback win in overtime against the Atlanta Falcons.