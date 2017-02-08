 

Watch: Patriots fans go bonkers for legendary quarterback Tom Brady after epic Super Bowl comeback

Associated Press

Snowflakes, raindrops and sticky confetti didn't dampen the mood at Boston's Super Bowl parade for the New England Patriots today.

Thousands lined the streets of Boston to catch a glimpse of their NFL heroes and Super Bowl trophy.
Owner Robert Kraft, MVP quarterback Tom Brady, backup quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo and other players leaned over the sides of World War II-era amphibious duck boats they were on to wave at the wildly cheering crowd of several hundred thousand fans.

James White scored to give the Patriots a 34-28 win over the Atlanta Falcons.
Players waved some of the five Lombardi trophies the Patriots won — the latest on Monday after a dramatic 34-28 comeback win in overtime against the Atlanta Falcons.

The Super Bowl 51 show had thousands in the stadium rocking to some classic Lady Gaga hits.
Bits of red, white and blue confetti was blown by cannons over the crowd sticking to the players and fans who turned out for the victory parade.

Copyright © TVNZ