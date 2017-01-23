Watch: Patriots all but secure Super Bowl berth with quick pair of touchdowns to end third quarter

The Atlanta Falcons probably can start game planning for the New England Patriots.

LeGarrette Blount bulled over from 1-yard out to give the Patriots a 27-9 lead and Tom Brady made it 33-9 late in the third quarter when he hit a wide-open Julian Edelman.

Blount set up his score with a churning 18 yard run to the Pittsburgh 1. Blount, who briefly played with the Steelers in 2014 before getting cut after leaving a game early, dragged several Steelers on his back for the final 10 yards.

The Patriots then forced the game's first turnover when Pittsburgh wide receiver Eli Rogers fumbled. Brady wasted little time getting it to Edelman to give the Patriots a commanding 24-point lead.

Brady is 28 of 36 for 361 yards and three scores.