Watch: Parker v Fury aftermath - Peter Fury lays into 'diabolical' officials and appeals to Parker: 'Give my son a rematch!'

Hughie Fury's father and trainer Peter is demanding a rematch with Joseph Parker, after the Kiwi heavyweight claimed a points victory in the WBO title fight in Manchester this morning.

Parker claimed victory with two of the three judges deeming him victorious over Fury, with the third split between the two, leading to cries of unfairness from the Fury camp.

Speaking after the fight, Peter Fury told media that a rematch was the fairest option for both sides to determine the true winner.

"They should be fair enough to give my son a rematch," he said.