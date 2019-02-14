Watch: Para-shot putter Lisa Adams breaks world record en route to emphatic gold in world championships debut

Lisa Adams has stamped her mark on the international stage after breaking her world record twice on the way to winning gold on debut at this year's World Para Athletics Championships in Dubai.

Adams won gold in the women's shot put F37 overnight after taking control of the competition earlier with a throw of 14.70m - 18cm more than the world record she set back in March in Auckland.

But Adams wasn't done. With her final throw she went one step further and added another 10cm, setting a new world record of 14.80m while ensuring she took the top spot on the podium.

Adams has been trained by her sister and two-time Olympic champion Valerie and said she was "relieved and also really happy" to see her hard work pay off.

"I have been training maybe for year and a half and this is my international debut," Adams said after the win.

"My sister knows a lot about shot put, we are really good at keeping things professional in the gym. It is a professional relationship of athlete-coach and then she’s my sister."

China's Na Mi took silver with 12.95m while Irina Vertinskaya of Russia with 11.78m claimed the bronze in the same category.