 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Other Sport


Watch: Panicked Volvo Ocean Race crew scramble to save sailor swept overboard

share

Source:

1 NEWS

Leaders of the fourth leg of the Volvo Ocean Race, Sun Hung Kai/Scallywag, were held up for short period with a scary situation after one of their crew members went overboard into the open ocean.

Scallywag skipper David Witt warned Alex Gough he was lucky to be alive after he was hauled back onto the boat.
Source: Volvo Ocean Race

Alex Gough was uninjured in the event but captain David Witt says the experience should serve as a lesson to the entire crew.

"The main thing is, we got him back on board. He’s safe. But I think it’s shown everyone how hard it is to see the guy in the water," he said.

"Even on a sunny day, 18 knots of wind… You wouldn't want to be doing this in 20 knots in the dark."

Gough was washed overboard by a wave during a sail change.

"He went out on the outrigger, I was driving, and we went off a big sea and it picked him up threw him off, like a horse," skipper David Witt said.

Witt pointed out that Gough had gone out on the outrigger without a harness or lifejacket and wasn't tethered to the boat - but he was more annoyed the the Australian had attempted the manouver without telling him.

"I was pretty stupid," Gough said.

"Luckily the guys were on to it. They turned around bloody quickly."

SHK/Scallywag currently leads leg four with 2,300 nautical miles left to sail to the finish line in Hong Kong.

Related

Sailing

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

sport

01:31
1
Scallywag skipper David Witt warned Alex Gough he was lucky to be alive after he was hauled back onto the boat.

Watch: Panicked Volvo Ocean Race crew scramble to save sailor swept overboard


00:52
2
Parker embraced his title as 'King of Pies' but made sure he gave his next opponent a designation as well.

Anthony Joshua says he's lost respect for Joseph Parker due to build-up comments

00:52
3
Parker embraced his title as 'King of Pies' but made sure he gave his next opponent a designation as well.

Watch: 'Who knows if he's clean' - Joseph Parker lands jab on Anthony Joshua following confirmation of March 31 title fight

00:29
4
The French star is in hot water for his comments during Toulon's win over Benetton in the European Rugby Champions Cup.

Video: Disgust after Mathieu Bastareaud allegedly caught directing vile homophobic slur at rival

00:30
5
The Catch-a-Million contest winner took home the prize for this effort in Dunedin.

'It still doesn't feel real' - Catch-a-Million winner bought his shirt minutes before catch

TVNZ 1 Breakfast hosts Jack Tame and Hayley Holt

Hayley Holt to join Breakfast as Hilary Barry moves to Seven Sharp

TVNZ has announced a major shake-up of the presenting teams with Hayley Hot joining Jack Tame on Breakfast.

00:52
Parker embraced his title as 'King of Pies' but made sure he gave his next opponent a designation as well.

Watch: 'Who knows if he's clean' - Joseph Parker lands jab on Anthony Joshua following confirmation of March 31 title fight

Parker embraced his title as 'King of Pies' but made sure he gave his next opponent a designation too.

A screenshot of the Denizen website featuring an item promoting the wine pong drinking game

Auckland's Denizen magazine removes 'wine pong' post expert says could encourage women to binge drink

The post labeled the drinking game as "beer pong's slightly classier and more feminine counterpart".

The official poster for Anthony Joshua v Joseph Parker.

It's on! Joseph Parker's heavyweight unification bout with UK champion Anthony Joshua confirmed

They've already traded verbal blows for months, but it will all be settled on March 31 when the two square off at Principality Stadium in Cardiff, Wales.

02:41
More than half the adult population has signed a petition against the drop, but DOC says there's no better way to control pests.

Great Barrier Island residents fighting against poison drop on nearby Rakitu Island

More than half the adult population has signed a petition against the drop, but DOC says there’s no better way to control pests.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ

 