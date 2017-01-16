 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Other Sport


Watch: Packers snatch last-gasp thriller with huge field goal over Cowboys

share

Source:

Duke

Green Bay are through to the NFC Championships, after wild 34-31 victory.
Source: Duke

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

sport

00:29
1
Mushfiqur Rahim collapsed in worrying fashion after this Tim Southee bouncer clattered into his helmet.

Watch: Bangladesh skipper felled by vicious bouncer, stretchered off as NZ hunt victory

2
Gemma Flynn and Richie McCaw on their wedding day

First wedding photo of Richie McCaw and new bride Gemma

00:30
3
Tim Southee and Trent Boult struck as New Zealand searched for a remarkable Test win.

Live updates: Raval goes as Black Caps chase 217 for improbable victory in Wellington

00:22
4
Aaron Rodgers threw a sublime pass for his teammate to score the first TD against the Dallas Cowboys.

Watch: Aaron Rodgers' three TDs light up Cowboys as Packers take control

00:28
5
Foran's contract is still yet to be approved by the NRL, however the new Warriors coach has other options up his sleeve.

'It's not my decision' – Stephen Kearney prepared for NRL to block Kieran Foran signing with Warriors

00:26
Australian Wendy Atkinson says she wanted to demonstrate that even very young kids should not be left alone around pools.

'You just can't take your eyes off them' - Water Safety NZ responds to fence-climbing toddler video

Toddlers needs constant supervision around water because "they can disappear in the blink of an eye".

00:08
The Breakfast host came across a pair of the rare birds on Ulva Island off Steward Island.

Hilary Barry's wilderness kiwi encounter: 'They took my breath away'

The Breakfast host posted video of the encounter on Ulva Island.

00:26
Australian Wendy Atkinson says she wanted to demonstrate that even very young kids should not be left alone around pools.

'He opened the gate in 21 seconds unassisted' - quick-climbing toddler a warning for parents to be wary of pools

An Aussie mum has posted an alarming video demonstrating the ease her toddler scaled a fence.

Gemma Flynn and Richie McCaw on their wedding day

First wedding photo of Richie McCaw and new bride Gemma

McCaw told Woman's Day it was a chilled out day at Olive Grove on Saturday.

00:28
Peters has pledged to make the mine re-entry non-negotiable in any coalition deal but English says it's a legal, not a political decision.

Winston Peters 'misleading' Pike River victims' families over mine re-entry – Bill English

The NZ First leader has said re-entry into the mine is non-negotiable in any coalition deal.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ