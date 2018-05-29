Watch: Overkill? AFL pundits, fans get a good laugh at game's third team - 31 Geelong security staff to protect centre square

AFL commentators and fans alike were left amused following a game between Geelong and Carlton over the weekend - but it was a third team making everyone laugh.

Security staff at GMHBA Stadium were called in after the Cats' 73-45 win over the Blues on Saturday night - over 30 of them were on the pitch as a result.

AFL great Matthew Lloyd couldn't believe what he was seeing after the match.

"Talk about overkill, have a look at them after the match protecting the centre square of GMHBA," Lloyd joked on Channel Nine's Footy Classified. "Surely that is overkill.

"I counted 31 staff protecting the square, what an absolute disgrace.

"How crazy is that?