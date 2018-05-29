 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Other Sport


Watch: Overkill? AFL pundits, fans get a good laugh at game's third team - 31 Geelong security staff to protect centre square

share

Source:

1 NEWS

AFL commentators and fans alike were left amused following a game between Geelong and Carlton over the weekend - but it was a third team making everyone laugh.

Geelong were determined to protect their precious turf from fans.
Source: Nine

Security staff at GMHBA Stadium were called in after the Cats' 73-45 win over the Blues on Saturday night - over 30 of them were on the pitch as a result.

AFL great Matthew Lloyd couldn't believe what he was seeing after the match.

"Talk about overkill, have a look at them after the match protecting the centre square of GMHBA," Lloyd joked on Channel Nine's Footy Classified. "Surely that is overkill.

"I counted 31 staff protecting the square, what an absolute disgrace.

"How crazy is that?

"They've solved the unemployment rates in Geelong anyway — give everyone a job."

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

sport

00:15
1
Another textbook third quarter blitz was enough to get the Warriors up and over the Rockets, 101-92.

The rivalry continues! Golden State set up fourth-straight NBA Finals series with Cavaliers after overcoming Rockets

00:14
2
Geelong were determined to protect their precious turf from fans.

Watch: Overkill? AFL pundits, fans get a good laugh at game's third team - 31 Geelong security staff to protect centre square

00:22
3
The Crusaders second rower admits he has watched a bit of his teammates play the game and said, "haven't picked up the controller yet."

'Got better things to do to be honest' - All Blacks lock Scott Barrett would rather go hunting than play Fortnite with teammates

00:47
4
The All Blacks kick-start their 2018 international season against France next Saturday in Auckland.

Watch: All Blacks train in chilly Christchurch conditions, prepare for French challenge

01:40
5
The Hurricanes winger is taking part in the Islamic observance to support his wife.

Watch: Julian Savea explains why he's doing Ramadan – 'I'm still learning'

Auckland man organised for best mate on the Gold Coast to be brutally bashed, burnt after he was killed, court told

Aaron John Crawford is being sentenced for the manslaughter of the pool builder in July 2015 and then interfering with his corpse.

04:08
Hakai has finally started to speak to his carers and family using the Samoan language.

Watch: Meet the loving mum and carer using Samoan language to help disabled Auckland man communicate for the first time

When Siainui Fa'alogo needed help to care for her son Hakai she turned to the Pasifika House in Onehunga.

payday concept calendar with marker and circled day of salary

Payroll mess prompts Government to review Holidays Act

In recent years, it has emerged many employers underpaid their staff due to mistakes calculating holiday pay under the complicated Holidays Act.

00:45
'There was a young girl trapped in the vehicle' – man who rushed to Palmerston North pursuit crash describes horrifying scene

Watch: 'I feel so sorry for the family members' - first person to pursuit crash that left teens dead describes terrible scene

Dion Labaschagne was at work at O'Leary Engineering when he heard "a roar, and then a thud" before seeing sparks flying at the end of the driveway.

00:30
People are being warned to limit their time outside if they are sensitive to smoke or suffer from lung or heart conditions.

Aerial footage: Acrid smokey haze blankets Sydney & triggers air pollution warning amid 'hazard reduction' burnoffs

Those with lung or heart issues have been advised to avoid spending too much time outside.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ

 