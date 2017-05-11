Watch: Over she goes! Oracle capsizes spectacularly AGAIN in today's America's Cup training session

Defending America's Cup champions Oracle capsized their boat today during a practice session on Bermuda's Great Sound.

The accident happened earlier this morning as the team were testing out their pre-start routine.

Oracle Team USA posted on Twitter, "No injuries to the crew and damage appears to be limited."

Sail World website reported the incident happened just after the AC50 gybed and had started a high speed roll to the leeward side after crew members had just transferred from one hull to the other.

The crew members lost control of the AC50 boat and the vessel began to tip sideways.

Team New Zealand yesterday had issues during their practice run also, with their vessel lifting out of the sea and crashing down heavily on the waters of Bermuda.