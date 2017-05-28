 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Lions Tour of NZ

America's Cup

Other Sport


Watch: Ouch! Aussie Rules ref hits the deck hard after copping absolute stunner of a ball in the face

share

Source:

1 NEWS

An Aussie Rules referee had to be subbed out in the opening minutes of yesterday's AFL clash between the Melbourne Demons and the Gold Coast Suns after taking a high-speed ball to the head.

To the umpire’s credit, he did get up and signal the Gold Coast Suns had scored but he probably didn’t know what else was going on.
Source: FOX Sports

The umpire was removed from the game being played in Alice Springs after the Suns' Sean Lemmens scored the first goal of the match with a low-driven screamer which rocketed through the posts and connected with the ref squarely in the face.

Despite hitting the turf hard due to the stunner, the ref was quickly back to his feet to complete his duties and signal a goal.

Despite his best attempts to convince colleagues and Gold Coast medical staff he was fine and could carry on in the game, the groggy referee was taken off the field to deal with his injuries which included a bleeding nose.

The Demons overcame a 24-point halftime deficit to beat the Suns 122-87.

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

sport

00:30
1
After the "love kiss" to Team New Zealand last week, Ben Ainslie banged his own boat up this time.

Watch: He did it again! Ben Ainslie slams into Dean Barker's Japan in pre-race blunder, his BAR ends up on top of Barker's boat

00:29
2
The Hurricanes second-five upped his try tally to 11 for the season with this effort at Loftus Versfeld.

Watch: He can't stop scoring! Wrecking ball Ngani Laumape rampages through Bulls


00:29
3
Team New Zealand sizzled to victory by over two minutes in the perfect start in Bermuda.

Watch: It's not even close! Team New Zealand annihilate France in America's Cup opener

01:40
4
Saddle trot racing has taken off recently in Melbourne and features riders on horseback instead of the usual wagon seen in harness racing.

New horse racing craze hits New Zealand tracks as trotting horses run the course - without the cart

00:30
5
After the "love kiss" to Team New Zealand last week, Ben Ainslie banged his own boat up this time.

Dean Barker confirms Japan will be ready to race Team NZ, despite horror collision with reckless Ben Ainslie


00:29
Team New Zealand sizzled to victory by over two minutes in the perfect start in Bermuda.

Watch: It's not even close! Team New Zealand annihilate France in America's Cup opener

Team New Zealand sizzled to victory by over two minutes in the perfect start in Bermuda.

00:29
Umpires had to step in after they felt the condition of the ball had been altered at Southampton.

Watch: Have South Africa been caught cheating again? Ball tampering allegations rock second ODI against England

Umpires had to step in after they felt the condition of the ball had been altered at Southampton.

Pop-phenomenon Sia to play Auckland show

Sia will be bringing her Nostalgia for the Present tour to Auckland's Mt Smart Stadium in December.

00:31
Cher's ex-husband died at home age 69 after a long battle with cancer.

Southern rock's founding father Gregg Allman of The Allman Brothers Band dies

Cher's ex-husband died at home age 69 after a long battle with cancer.

Police car night generic

Two teenagers arrested over aggravated robbery of Dunedin dairy

Two male youths are due to appear in court after the aggravated robbery of a South Dunedin dairy last night.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ