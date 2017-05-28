Watch: Ouch! Aussie Rules ref hits the deck hard after copping absolute stunner of a ball in the face

An Aussie Rules referee had to be subbed out in the opening minutes of yesterday's AFL clash between the Melbourne Demons and the Gold Coast Suns after taking a high-speed ball to the head.

The umpire was removed from the game being played in Alice Springs after the Suns' Sean Lemmens scored the first goal of the match with a low-driven screamer which rocketed through the posts and connected with the ref squarely in the face.

Despite hitting the turf hard due to the stunner, the ref was quickly back to his feet to complete his duties and signal a goal.

Despite his best attempts to convince colleagues and Gold Coast medical staff he was fine and could carry on in the game, the groggy referee was taken off the field to deal with his injuries which included a bleeding nose.