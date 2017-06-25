Watch: Oracle's vocal skipper Spithill lashes out at umpires, Team NZ's Peter Burling responds - 'they made the right call'

After Oracle claimed their first victory in the America's Cup finals series over Team New Zealand today in Bermuda, skipper Jimmy Spithill was quick to voice his concerns about the officiating.

Spithill criticised race officials, claiming the Kiwi syndicate are getting a few "soft" penalties going their way at the regatta.

"They should have got one (penalty) at the top mark and the umpires admitted that," said Spithill.

"Just seems like they are getting a few soft ones from the umpires."

Team New Zealand's helmsman Peter Burling stood his ground and was quick to respond to Spithill's claims.

"We were happy with the umpires. That's sport, we try not to put it in their hands but we feel they made the right call," said Burling.

Team New Zealand won the first race today with Oracle winning the second.