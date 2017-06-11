 

Watch: One-nil! Relentless Team New Zealand pounce on Artemis' mistake to take first blood in finals series

Team New Zealand have struck first in their best of nine finals series with Sweden's Artemis Racing in America's Cup qualification on Bermuda's Great Sound.

Peter Burling's men nabbed a 1-0 lead in their qualification final with Sweden.
Peter Burling's men got off to another slow start, before roaring back into contention after a penalty to Sweden coming up to the third gate.

From there Team New Zealand didn't relent, putting in a near perfect race to see their way home by 47 seconds.

The win gives Team New Zealand the early upper hand, needing four more victories for the right to take on Oracle Team USA to bring the 35th America's Cup home.

