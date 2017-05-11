 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Lions Tour of NZ

America's Cup

Other Sport


Watch: 'Oh no, he thinks he's won!' Cyclist prematurely celebrates stage win, leaving commentator in hysterics

share

Source:

1 NEWS

There was an incredible moment during the fifth stage of the Giro D'Italia today when rider Luka Pibernik thought he had claimed a famous win, ecstatically raising his hands in celebration as he crossed the line.

Slovenian cyclist Luka Pibernik thought he'd sealed the stage five win at the Giro D'Italia, only to realise he celebrated a lap early.
Source: SKY

Only thing was, he forgot there was still another 6.2 kilometre lap to go.

The embarrassing moment was made even worse by the fact that after his blunder, the peleton managed to quickly catch up to him leaving him languishing in 148th place at the end of the day.

Related

UK and Europe

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

sport

00:30
1
Karim Benzema showed some classy moves beating three defenders before setting up a goal for Real Madrid.

Watch: How did he do that? Real Madrid striker's impossible ghost move humiliates Atletico defenders

00:29
2
Slovenian cyclist Luka Pibernik thought he'd sealed the stage five win at the Giro D'Italia, only to realise he celebrated a lap early.

Watch: 'Oh no, he thinks he's won!' Cyclist prematurely celebrates stage win, leaving commentator in hysterics

02:33
3
Kiwis captain Jesse Bromwich and teammate Kevin Proctor will play no part in this year's World Cup.

Melbourne Storm coach stands by Jesse Bromwich's integrity despite recent drugs scandal

00:30
4
The stand in Crusaders captain is confident his side can nullify the Hurricanes player's running and kicking game this weekend.

Watch: Did Matt Todd just give away the secret to extinguishing Beauden Barrett's brilliant Super Rugby form?

00:17
5
The incident unfolded on the water in Bermuda.

Watch: Over she goes! Oracle capsizes spectacularly AGAIN in today's America's Cup training session

Live stream: 1 NEWS at 6pm

The 1 NEWS at 6pm bulletin, live streamed 7 days a week.

Live stream: 1 NEWS at Midday

The 1 NEWS at Midday bulletin, live streamed weekdays from midday.

00:45
He nearly talked himself into corner this morning. But not quite.

Video: Dan Carter tries to talk up the Lions moments after Hall of Fame induction - in London - but won't back them!

Carter was inducted into the Rugby Players Association's hall of fame this morning in London.

01:19
Jack Tame and Professor Grant Schofield discuss the Government’s latest guidelines for the amount of exercise and sleep young Kiwis should be getting.

'Boundaries' needed around screen time which is cutting into children's sleep time, public health expert warns parents

Professor Grant Schofield said 6/10 primary school kids' screen time isn't limited.

00:17
The incident unfolded on the water in Bermuda.

Watch: Over she goes! Oracle capsizes spectacularly AGAIN in today's America's Cup training session

The accident happened earlier this morning as the team were testing out their pre-start routine.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ