Watch: 'Oh no, he thinks he's won!' Cyclist prematurely celebrates stage win, leaving commentator in hysterics

There was an incredible moment during the fifth stage of the Giro D'Italia today when rider Luka Pibernik thought he had claimed a famous win, ecstatically raising his hands in celebration as he crossed the line.
Only thing was, he forgot there was still another 6.2 kilometre lap to go.
The embarrassing moment was made even worse by the fact that after his blunder, the peleton managed to quickly catch up to him leaving him languishing in 148th place at the end of the day.
