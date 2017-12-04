Watch: NZ men's team fill squash arena with passionate haka ahead of world champs playoff with France

New Zealand have lost 2-1 to hosts France to finish sixth at the men's squash world team championships.

Kiwi No.1 Paul Coll completed an excellent week in Marseillie by beating French counterpart Gregoire Marche 11-9 7-11 11-9 11-8.

However, France's depth showed as Mathieu Castagnet accounted for Campbell Grayson 11-7 11-5 11-6 and Lucas Serme dispatched Evan Williams 11-6 11-9 11-6 to secure victory in the fifth-place classification match.

New Zealand match their sixth seeding for the tournament, as did top seeds Egypt, who beat England in the final to defend their title.

Coll and Grayson will set their sights on the world championships starting in Manchester next week.