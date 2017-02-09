 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Other Sport


Watch: 'Nothing brings NZ sports teams together like the haka' - Black Sox unleash rousing haka against Samoa

share

Source:

SKY

The Black Sox got their Challenge Cup campaign off to a great start defeating both Japan and Samoa in their softball matches yesterday.

New Zealand won both their matches yesterday against Japan and Samoa in the Challenge Cup.
Source: SKY

New Zealand beat Japan comfortably in their first match of the tournament 10-5, while dismantling Samoa 11-1 in their second game.

The Black Sox laid down a fierce challenge to both opponents performing a rousing haka before each match.

New Zealand take on Argentina, Czech Republic and Australia later today. 

Other premium videos:

The Maori under16 & 18 teams stood together for a pre-game haka that set the tone for an epic clash at the Pasifika Youth Cup in Auckland.
Source: 1 NEWS
The sporting legend visited Henry Hill School, who had already been inspired by American wrestler John Cena.
Source: Seven Sharp

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

sport

00:20
1
All Blacks stars busted out their best dance moves in the latest Super Rugby promotional video.

Watch: Julian Savea steals spotlight with slick moonwalk in Parris Goebel's promo

00:32
2
New Zealand won both their matches yesterday against Japan and Samoa in the Challenge Cup.

Watch: 'Nothing brings NZ sports teams together like the haka' - Black Sox unleash rousing haka against Samoa

02:31
3
The accused spent time with three All Blacks at the Guns N' Roses concert in Auckland on Saturday.

Man charged over All Blacks bug saga denies involvement

00:30
4
The New Zealand team beat Wales 72-39 in their last match of their Northern tour.

Video: Slow starting Silver Ferns hammer Wales in final Test in Cardiff

00:18
5
Sumner died yesterday after a battle with prostate cancer.

Wellington Phoenix to wear black armbands to honour football great Steve Sumner

00:59
A federal court is hearing arguments over the ban, decision expected later this week.

NZ Government sets up 24/7 taskforce to deal with Trump administration

The taskforce is being run by six or seven staff members 24 hours a day.

03:17
A woman disqualified from owning animals from five years gets a visit from the authorities - and she's not going to let them in.

Carolyn Robinson: The animal hoarder was home, hiding in a corner with her animals

We were there as SPCA and police repeatedly knocked on her door.

04:21
Matty and Brodie Kane decided to test whether theme parks helped you lose weight.

Watch: Petrified Matty McLean's hilarious reaction on Rainbow's End ride, but don't worry, 'we're getting so skinny!'

Matty and Brodie Kane decided to test whether theme parks helped you lose weight.

03:44

Matty McLean and Brodie Kane ambitiously try to lose weight at Rainbow's End

The Breakfast duo tested the theory of theme park weightloss.

03:49
New research from Poland sheds light on the many different stresses which can be induced by motherhood.

'Baby Brain' or real issue? Seven Sharp looks at stress among pregnant women

New research from Poland sheds light on the many different stresses which can be induced by motherhood.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ