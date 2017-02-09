Watch: 'Nothing brings NZ sports teams together like the haka' - Black Sox unleash rousing haka against Samoa

Source:SKY
The Black Sox got their Challenge Cup campaign off to a great start defeating both Japan and Samoa in their softball matches yesterday.
New Zealand beat Japan comfortably in their first match of the tournament 10-5, while dismantling Samoa 11-1 in their second game.
The Black Sox laid down a fierce challenge to both opponents performing a rousing haka before each match.
New Zealand take on Argentina, Czech Republic and Australia later today.
