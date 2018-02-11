Watch: North Korean 'cheerleaders' sport bizarre masks at Winter Olympics

Source:
North Korea's fans bought a bit of confusion to the Winter Olympics this morning, dressing in bizarre costumes to watch the women's ice hockey clash with Switzerland.
The group of fans - acting as cheerleaders - wore full length red jumpsuits, knee high black boots and strange face masks.
They performed synchronised dance moves, as well as songs and chants that included the phrase "unify the motherland".
Even the scoreline, that saw the unified Korean team lose 8-0, didn't bring them down, performing for the duration of the match.
