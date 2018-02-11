 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Other Sport


Watch: North Korean 'cheerleaders' sport bizarre masks at Winter Olympics

share

Source:

1 NEWS

North Korea's fans bought a bit of confusion to the Winter Olympics this morning, dressing in bizarre costumes to watch the women's ice hockey clash with Switzerland.

Wearing full length jumpsuits and face masks, these fans left many scratching their head.
Source: Twitter/Gadi Schwartz

The group of fans - acting as cheerleaders - wore full length red jumpsuits, knee high black boots and strange face masks.

They performed synchronised dance moves, as well as songs and chants that included the phrase "unify the motherland".

Even the scoreline, that saw the unified Korean team lose 8-0, didn't bring them down, performing for the duration of the match.

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

sport

00:39
1
The Kiwi coach was furious after the TMO ruled out a try to Gareth Anscombe in the 12-6 loss.

Watch: 'He's made a terrible mistake' – Warren Gatland rages over pivotal 'try or no try' call against England


00:15
2
The 32-strong contingent were lead into the PyeongChang games by the skier.

'Black does not go with everything' - NZ's Winter Olympics entrance ridiculed by ESPN writer

3

Former Liverpool striker shown yellow card for complaining about racism

00:15
4
The Blues beat the Hurricanes 10-7 in the final of the Brisbane Global Tens at Suncorp Stadium.

Watch: Delirium as the Blues' George Moala breaks Hurricanes hearts with last-gasp try to claim Brisbane Tens

5
Roger Tuivasa Sheck makes a break: NRL rugby league, Warriors v Knights, Mt Smart Stadium, Auckland, Sunday 5 March, 2017. Photo: Renee McKay / www.photosport.nz

'It's news to me' - Tana Umaga shoots down Tuivasa-Sheck rumours

'I won't sue her for a lot because that would seem like I'm bullying': Sir Bob Jones explains why he's suing woman who wants him stripped of knighthood

But the woman in question said she hasn't yet heard from him.

00:39
The Kiwi coach was furious after the TMO ruled out a try to Gareth Anscombe in the 12-6 loss.

Watch: 'He's made a terrible mistake' – Warren Gatland rages over pivotal 'try or no try' call against England

Wales coach was furious that this try was disallowed in his side's 12-6 loss to England.

01:37
Renee Wright has the latest forecast for TVNZ1’s Breakfast.

Batten down the hatches NZ! Heavy rain is headed your way

The MetService warns heavy rain is forecast for much of the North Island and the top of the Sth Island.

00:15
The Blues beat the Hurricanes 10-7 in the final of the Brisbane Global Tens at Suncorp Stadium.

Watch: Delirium as the Blues' George Moala breaks Hurricanes hearts with last-gasp try to claim Brisbane Tens

The Hurricanes seemed to total control, until two tries in the final three minutes flipped the match on its head.

02:28
The Australian Foreign Minister said the conversation flowed effortlessly with the NZ Prime Minister last night at Winton Peters' house.

'Families don't always agree' - Julie Bishop says last year's war of words with NZ Labour a thing of the past

The Australian Foreign Minister said she has "moved on" from any pre-election trust issues with the NZ Labour Party.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ

 