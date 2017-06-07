 

Watch: No, no, no! The moment Team NZ nosedives, crashes into the water, crew flee in shocking scenes

Team New Zealand's campaign at the America’s Cup challengers series has taken a serious dent as their vessel horrifically tipped over before the start line of their fourth semi-final race against Ben Ainslie Racing in Bermuda.

This is something we’ve never seen. Team NZ ’s boat on its side and its crew in the water.
BAR had the wood on the Kiwis at the start line and as Team New Zealand attempted to close the gap, nose-dived into the water, coming to a shuddering halt.

Crew members were thrown into the water, and have all since been accounted for. 

Trailing for much of the race, Peter Burling & Team NZ find the magic to steal race three.
Team NZ didn't hold back in huge winds on Bermuda's Great Sound today.
LIVE: Will Team NZ be able to sail tomorrow? Video of boat hoisted upright shows significant damage, Burling fails to front at presser


The Great Sound, Bermuda. 6th June 2017. Emirates Team New Zealand dig the bows in on a bear away during the pre start for their 4th Louis Vuitton America's Cup Challenger Playoff Semi-Final against Land Rover BAR (GBR). © Copyright photo: Chris Cameron / www.photosport.nz

Watch: No, no, no! The moment Team NZ nosedives, crashes into the water, crew flee in shocking scenes

3
Trailing for much of the race, Peter Burling & Team NZ find the magic to steal race three.

Video: Brilliant! Burling roars past Ben Ainslie in torrid conditions for thrilling late victory

In this photo provided by the America's Cup Event Authority, Peter Burling, helmsman for Emirates Team New Zealand speaks during a news conference at Royal Naval Dockyard in Bermuda Thursday, May 25, 2017. America's Cup competition begins in Bermuda May 26. (Gilles Martin-Raget/ACEA via AP)

Live stream: Team New Zealand helmsman Peter Burling speaks about horrifying America’s Cup crash

Video: Team NZ hoist up damaged vessel after horrific crash in America's Cup

Live stream: Team New Zealand helmsman Peter Burling speaks about horrifying America’s Cup crash

Burling speaks after a truly dramatic day on the water on Bermuda’s Great Sound.


LIVE: Will Team NZ be able to sail tomorrow? Video of boat hoisted upright shows significant damage, Burling fails to front at presser

1 NEWS NOW brings you live coverage of the 2017 America's Cup qualification from Bermuda's Great Sound.

