Watch: 'No idea is out of the question' – Oracle's Jimmy Spithill admits considering stealing ideas from winning Team NZ

Having slipped to a 3-0 scoreline in their defence of the America's Cup, Oracle helmsman Jimmy Spithill has suggested copying Team New Zealand to see his side claw their way back into the contest.

Speaking at today's post-racing press conference, Spithill was questioned by 1 NEWS' US Correspondent about potentially stealing ideas from the Kiwi challengers.

"No idea is out of the question," Spithill said.

"You sometimes learn the most when you look across the fence at your competitors."