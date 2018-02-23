Watch: Nico Porteous all smiles in PyeongChang medal ceremony after receiving men’s halfpipe bronze

Nico Porteous may have been two hours too late to be the person to break the Kiwi Winter Olympics medal drought, but his bronze medal in the freeski halfpipe final yesterday will still go down as a historic moment in NZ sporting history.

The 16-year-old scored 94.80 in his second run which earned him the bronze medal spot with American skiers David Wise and Alex Ferriera taking out first and second place.

In doing so, Porteous became the first ever New Zealand male to medal at the Winter Olympics - New Zealand's previous two medallists were fellow teenager Zoi Sadowski-Synnott after her impressive bronze medal performance yesterday and the other being Annelise Coberger, who took silver in the slalom at the 1992 Winter Games.

Porteous is also the youngest ever Kiwi to win an Olympic medal at 16 years and 91 days old, pipping Sadowski-Synnott by 262 days - he's also the youngest ever freestyle skier to medal.

Porteous said his family are still in shock with his almighty achievement on the halfpipe.

"I think they (family) were all pretty speechless and didn't know what to say," he said.

"I didn't even dream about it to be honest, I haven't even seen this in my dreams yet.