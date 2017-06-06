Watch: 'Nice boys, well done' - calm Peter Burling congratulates Team NZ crew after BAR get black flag after gear malfunction

Team New Zealand's helmsman Peter Burling didn’t get too carried away after his side made it two wins from two in today's semi-final play-off race in Bermuda, which saw his British rivals Ben Ainslie Racing limp back to their base after suffering a mechanical malfunction.

BAR were forced to retire during their first race against Team New Zealand after their camber arm broke on their vessel while making their way around the first gate.

After realising his team had won Burling was quick to congratulate his teammates after they made a great start, edging in front of their British rivals.

"Nice boys, well done," said Burling after race officials confirmed that BAR had been disqualified.

Team New Zealand went solo in their second semi-final race as BAR forfeited as they were making fixes to their damaged boat.