Watch: NFL star has face split open after copping brutal drive in charity softball game

AAP

Green Bay Packers linebacker Clay Matthews will require surgery on his nose after being hit in the face by a line drive during a charity softball game in America on Sunday NZT.

Green Bay Packers' Clay Matthews copped this nasty blow in Wisconsin over the weekend.
Source: US ABC

Matthews, who was pitching in the game near Appleton, Wisconsin, went straight to the ground after being hit.

He was able to get back to his feet and walk off the field, but was immediately taken to hospital.

"Thank you for all the concern and well wishes," Matthews said on Twitter after a trip to the hospital.

"I busted my nose pretty good and will have surgery once the swelling subsides. Thankful as it could have been much more serious."

When play resumed in the game a batting practice safety net was brought out to protect pitchers the rest of the way.

