Watch as NFL star destroys metal equipment during brutal training drill hit

NFL offensive linemen have been put on notice after Arizona Cardinals pass rusher Chandler Jones ripped a pad off its metal hinge during training camp.

Arizona Cardinals’ Chandler Jones, the brother of former UFC star Jon, put rival offensive lineman on notice with this show of power. Source: Twitter/Arizona Cardinals

Footage posted by the Cardinals on social media yesterday showed Jones, the brother of former UFC star Jon Jones, going through some drills on a sled.

Showing some terrifying explosiveness, Jones, who is listed at 120kg and 196cm, launches to rip the pad clean off the sled.

Arizona will need the best from Jones, who won a Super Bowl with the New England Patriots before joining the Cardinals.

They face tough competition in the NFC West division that includes the San Francisco 49ers and their quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo, the highly-touted LA Rams and Russell Wilson and the Seattle Seahawks. 

Jury picked for trial of ex-Trump campaign chair Paul Manafort

Associated Press
A jury set to decide the fate of President Donald Trump's former campaign chairman Paul Manafort was selected today, and opening statements in his tax evasion and bank fraud trial were expected in the afternoon.

It's the first trial arising from special counsel Robert Mueller's investigation into potential ties between the Trump presidential campaign and Russia.

Four alternate jurors were selected in addition to the panel of six men and six women.

While prosecutors weren't expected to address the question of possible collusion between Trump and Russia, Manafort's case was widely viewed as a test to the legitimacy of Mueller's ongoing probe, which Trump has dismissed as a "witch hunt."

"There was No Collusion (except by Crooked Hillary and the Democrats)!" Trump tweeted today.

Manafort, who is already in custody and could spend the rest of his life in jail, appeared in the federal courtroom in Alexandria, in a dark suit with his wife, Kathleen.

He is accused of trying to hide tens of millions of dollars in Ukrainian political consulting fees and using that money to fund a lavish lifestyle.

He is the only American charged by Mueller to opt for a trial.

Prosecutors have lined up 35 witnesses and more than 500 pieces of evidence they say will show how Manafort earned more than $60 million from his Ukrainian work and then concealed a "significant percentage" of that money from the IRS.

Prosecutors will also argue that Manafort fraudulently obtained millions more in bank loans, including during his time on the campaign.

The pool of jurors faced questions from both sides and US District Judge T.S. Ellis III as they tried to weed out potential prejudice in what has become a highly publicized and politically divisive investigation.

Prosecutors say they will introduce evidence that a chairman of one of the banks allowed Manafort to file inaccurate loan information in exchange for a role on the Republican campaign and the promise of a job in the Trump administration that never materialized.

Before the start of jury selection today, prosecutors filed an expanded list of its evidence exhibits, including several email chains between Manafort and Stephen Calk, the Chicago bank chairman.

The added evidence also appears to include documents related to bank accounts in Cyprus.

At the center of much of the trial will be another Trump campaign aide, Rick Gates, who spent years working for Manafort in Ukraine and is also accused of helping him falsify paperwork used to obtain the bank loans.

Gates, who cut a plea deal with Mueller earlier this year, is expected to testify against his former mentor.

Gates is also expected to play a key role in Manafort's second trial, scheduled for September.

That trial, set in the District of Columbia, involves allegations that the longtime political consultant acted as an unregistered foreign agent for Ukrainian interests and made false statements to the US government.

The other 31 people charged by Mueller so far have either pleaded guilty or are Russians seen as unlikely to enter an American courtroom.

Three Russian companies have also been charged.

One of those companies has pleaded not guilty and is fighting the allegations in federal court in Washington.

FILE - In this March 8, 2018, file photo, Paul Manafort, left, President Donald Trump's former campaign chairman, walks with this wife Kathleen Manafort, as they arrive at the Alexandria Federal Courthouse in Alexandria, Va. Jury selection is set to begin in the trial of President Donald Trump’s former campaign chairman. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin, File)
In this March 8, 2018, file photo, Paul Manafort, left, President Donald Trump's former campaign chairman, walks with this wife Kathleen Manafort, as they arrive at the Alexandria Federal Courthouse in Alexandria, Va. Jury selection is set to begin in the trial of President Donald Trump’s former campaign chairman. Source: Associated Press
Crews report progress in fight against twin California fires

Associated Press
Firefighters reported progress today in their battle against the wildfires that have ravaged some of Northern California's most scenic areas, including twin blazes that were tearing through vineyards and brush-covered hills and threatening some 10,000 homes.

The two fires straddling Mendocino and Lake counties had burned 10 homes along 300 square kilometers of rural land.

Fire crews were able to slow the spread of one of the blazes into populated areas and instead the fire pushed into the Mendocino National Forest.

"Just because you see a big column (of smoke) standing up every day does not mean we're not having some success in the fire line," Cal Fire Battalion Chief John Messina told a community meeting in Lake County.

He urged people to stay vigilant because fires can easily jump over containment lines.

Incident commander Bret Gouvea said he was cautiously optimistic about the progress, the Record-Searchlight newspaper of Redding reported.

"We're turning the corner," he said, adding that he hates "saying those things (because) this thing has made me a liar so many times."

The Carr fire is now 20 per cent contained, one of eight major blazes burning in the state. Source: Breakfast

Evacuation orders were in effect for the 4,700-resident town of Lakeport, along with some smaller communities and a section of the national forest.

In all, some 15,000 people have been warned to flee, fire officials said.

Lakeport, north of San Francisco, is the county seat and a popular destination for bass anglers and boaters on the shores of Clear Lake.

But by Tuesday it was a ghost town, the main streets deserted.

A few miles away, embers, ash and smoke swirled through vineyards where at least one home had gone up in flames.

Firefighters set blazes at the bottom of hills to burn up the tinder-dry brush before flames cresting the ridge tops could feed on it and surge downhill.

A fleet of aircraft made continuous water and fire retardant drops, filling the air with the roar of their engines.

Nearly 60 large fires are uncontained across 14 states. Source: 1 NEWS

But not everyone heeded the orders to evacuate.

Derick Hughes II remained behind at his property in Nice, California, where he ran sprinklers on his roof and removed yard plants that could catch fire.

The 32-year-old Marine Corps veteran sent his wife and two daughters to safety along with three carloads of belongings.

But he said he had too much at stake to leave himself.

He bought his three-bedroom house last year using a loan from the Department of Veterans Affairs.

"This is everything I bled for, and I've worked really hard to get to where I am, and I'm just not willing to give it up so easily," he said over the phone.

"Some people may think that's selfish of me, and I have insurance. But the way things go, I'd rather not start over."

About 160 kilometers north, police said five people were arrested on suspicion of entering areas evacuated due to the explosive wildfire around Redding.

The Carr Fire that has burned more than 880 homes and killed six people has become the ninth most destructive wildfire in California history, said Cal Fire spokesman Scott McLean.

The fire has also destroyed 311 outbuildings and damaged 165 homes.

More than 27,000 people remained evacuated from their homes, although another 10,000 were allowed to return Tuesday as fire crews reinforced lines on the fire's western edge.

The fire was 27 percent contained.

Those fires were among 17 burning across the state, where fire crews were stretched to the limit.

Firefighters from 10 other states are helping battle the blazes, with six more states expected to send firefighting resources to California this week.

In Riverside County, east of Los Angeles, an arson fire that destroyed seven homes last week was 82 percent contained Tuesday.

Fire crews also have battled numerous small brushfires this summer, most charring only a few acres but still threatening homes in built-up areas along parched foothills.

A 10-acre fire damaged 13 homes and apartments Tuesday in Santa Clarita, northwest of Los Angeles, county fire officials said.

McLean said there was no guarantee of safety in a state that has been ravaged by years of drought, turning trees and brush to tinder.

"Anything could happen anywhere. That's the nature of the beast for all of these fires," he said.

"The vegetation is so dry all it takes is a spark to get it going."

A firefighter with Pacifica Fire Department stands in front of a burning barn to prevent it from reaching a residence, Monday, July 30, 2018, in Finley, Calif. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)
A firefighter with Pacifica Fire Department stands in front of a burning barn to prevent it from reaching a residence, Monday, July 30, 2018, in Finley, Calif. Source: Associated Press
