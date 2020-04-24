Watch: NFL commissioner botches pronunciation of Tua Tagovailoa's name

NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell has botched the pronunciation of Tua Tagovailoa’s name when announcing the Miami Dolphins' choice with the fifth pick in the NFL draft today.

The sought-after quarterback, who has Samoan heritage, was sitting at home with his family when Miami made their first pick in the draft that has gone remote becuae of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Goodell stumbled at the end as announced Tagovailoa, but Dolphins fans were just happy to hear his name announced.

The Dolphins hope Tagovailoa can become a franchise quarterback and the centrepiece of their rebuilding effort that began a year ago.

They were undeterred by his long injury history, most recently a dislocated and fractured hip that ended his 2019 season in mid-November.

Last month doctors cleared Tagovailoa to run and begin football activities, and his agent has said his client is healthy and will be ready for training camp.

That would allow Tagovailoa to compete with returning starter Ryan Fitzpatrick, who is 37 and in a caretaker role.

Even before Miami’s offseason began, team owner Stephen Ross said the priority was to acquire a franchise quarterback. To start a draft widely considered the Dolphins’ most consequential in many years, they took a quarterback with their first pick for only the second time since 1983.

Tagovailoa threw 76 touchdown passes in 24 starts the past two seasons. He replaced Jalen Hurts in the national championship game two years ago and rallied Alabama past Georgia, and the following season he was the Heisman Trophy runner-up.

NFL talent evaluators doubted Tagovailoa only because of his health. Along with the hip injury, which at one point was feared to be career-threatening, the left-hander has had surgery on both ankles and the index finger of his throwing hand.

The Dolphins stockpiled picks last year while enduring a 5-11 season under first-year coach Brian Flores. They also had the 18th and 26th picks in the first round, and three selections Friday, including the seventh and 24th in the second round.