Watch: NFL cameraman wipes out unsuspecting cheerleader - who gets up like a pro

An unsuspecting Kansas City Chiefs cheerleader was flattened by a cameraman during the halftime break of a match against the Philadelphia Eagles.

A Kansas City Chiefs cheerleader continued to finish her dance routine after being hit to the ground by a cameraman.
As the Chiefs cheerleaders performed their dance routine in the end zone during the break, a cameraman charged across the pitch and accidentally floored the cheerleader with a big hit.

The cameraman turned around to check if the cheerleader was alright.

To the cheerleader's credit she got back to her feet and continued to finish off her dance routine.

