Watch: New footage captures sheer force of ramming by British entry on Team NZ

New footage of a collision between Ben Ainslie Racing and Team New Zealand shows the destructive power the British boat had when it slammed into its Kiwi rival.

Ben Ainslie Racing’s boat actually nosedived under one of Team NZ’s hulls as they piled into the Kiwis.
Team NZ came off second-best in the crash on Bermuda's Great Sound during practice for the America's Cup qualifiers after their training partners from Britain plowed into them at high speed after they had been "comprehensively shut out in the last stages of the pre-start sequence".

As a result, the British boat uncontrollably nosedived as the right side of their catamaran continued to propel forward, resulting in it being submerged under the dented Kiwi hull.

The front of the Ben Ainslie Racing boat smacks into Team NZ's on the Great Sound in Bermuda.
Team NZ chief executive Grant Dalton said New Zealand's dominance in the second session put rivals Ben Ainslie Racing (BAR) under pressure, leading to a collision that caused "a lot of damage in a time we can't afford it".

Ainslie, the Olympics' most successful sailor with four golds and one silver, has since apologised, posting in a tweet "sorry guys, hope you're back on the water soon".

Team New Zealand said helmsman Peter Burling "had done a good job securing the favoured leeward end of the line and shut out Sir Ben Ainslie and the Land Rover BAR boat".

"It's just unnecessary a week out from the America's Cup, we are all here to learn, and it's a shame we have a pretty big metre-long dent now in the back of our nice boat."

Burling wasn't at all impressed when British rivals BAR collided with his side's boat during a practice race in Bermuda.
The Louis Vuitton America's Cup qualifier series begins on May 27.

